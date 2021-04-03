Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.4% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

