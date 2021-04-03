Merculet (MVP) Reaches Market Cap of $9.94 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 87.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $9.94 million and $377,807.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00074493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00285200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00092209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.23 or 0.00749336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00027993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,317,351,395 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

