Mercury Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,503.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Mercury has a market cap of $1.75 million and $12,503.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00076130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.00327891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00776953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00090143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027499 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016747 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

