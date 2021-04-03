Mercury (MER) Price Reaches $0.0173 on Major Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $14,651.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mercury has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00074602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00290850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.00757850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015346 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

