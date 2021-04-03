Meta (MTA) Price Reaches $3.24 on Top Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Meta has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00005500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $56.15 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00052543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.39 or 0.00674868 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00028127 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.