MetaHash (MHC) Trading Up 66.1% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $83.91 million and $2.76 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 66.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00072919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.08 or 0.00302077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.15 or 0.00742176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00026938 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00015312 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,637,577,529 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,888,106 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.