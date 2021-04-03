Metal (MTL) Trading Up 272.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Metal has a total market capitalization of $441.62 million and $897.02 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $6.73 or 0.00011628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 272.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00052328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00675656 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.