Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.20

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.20 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 602,784 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The stock has a market cap of £29.14 million and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.44.

Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. The company explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

