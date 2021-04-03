MetaMorph Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $896.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.00674785 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027539 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

