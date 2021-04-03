Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Cap of $35.14 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $35.14 million and $1.05 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,038.22 or 0.03517888 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00024101 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,101,275 coins and its circulating supply is 78,601,176 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

