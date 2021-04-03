Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $34.94 million and $1.19 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.65 or 0.03537082 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00025056 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,098,096 coins and its circulating supply is 78,597,998 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

