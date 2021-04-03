Meter Governance Price Tops $5.10 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Meter Governance token can now be purchased for approximately $5.10 or 0.00008598 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $11.81 million and $902,472.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00074452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00301027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00091373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00747018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015156 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.