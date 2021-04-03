MEXC Token Hits Market Cap of $550,354.15 (MEXC)

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One MEXC Token token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MEXC Token has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. MEXC Token has a market capitalization of $550,354.15 and approximately $426.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.11 or 0.00676998 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027463 BTC.

MEXC Token Profile

MEXC Token (MEXC) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 tokens. MEXC Token’s official message board is medium.com/mexc-life . The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MEXC Token is mexc.life

According to CryptoCompare, “MEXC Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a creation of forwarding purchase Utility Token for the users in the EMS industry. The players in the industry would use the MEXC Token indirectly to purchase patented, and patent-pending equipment and services to save lives. The MEXC Token has its own eco-system from the use of the token to purchase EMS products and services, to the exchange of the MEXC Tokens with other tokens, or fiat currency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, called M P2P Exchanger. P2P Exchanger is a unique P2P exchange system that empowers them to do that between their peers, without incurring high cost and other limitations. “

