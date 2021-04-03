MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3,871.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 790,922 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.24% of MGIC Investment worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 3,043,075 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,093,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 64,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTG shares. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

MTG opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

