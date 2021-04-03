MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225,918 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of MGM Growth Properties worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGP. Raymond James upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

