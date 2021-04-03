Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $150.36 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

