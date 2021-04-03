Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

MSFT stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $150.36 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

