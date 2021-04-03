Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Emerson Point Capital LP

Emerson Point Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,002 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 89,192 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.3% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,958,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,770,185,000 after buying an additional 3,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,641,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $810,018,000 after buying an additional 2,224,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.36 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

