Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,512 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $150.36 and a one year high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

