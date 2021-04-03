MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $15.58 or 0.00026487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $166.99 million and $12,404.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00396476 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.50 or 0.04506083 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,718,142 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

