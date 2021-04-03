Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Mimecast worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $3,524,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $772,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,228,075 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

