Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MTX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.