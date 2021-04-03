Mining Core Coin Price Hits $0.0013 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Mining Core Coin has a market cap of $44,911.50 and approximately $24,334.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mining Core Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00075565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $172.61 or 0.00288339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00094045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00779285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015527 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

Mining Core Coin Token Trading

