Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0130

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $48.31 million and approximately $590,308.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00306465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031375 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.46 or 0.00769336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00089972 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,914,869,152 coins and its circulating supply is 3,709,659,585 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.