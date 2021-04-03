Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $8.21 on Major Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $420.78 million and approximately $15.64 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for $8.21 or 0.00014018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00295195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00089799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00743499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00027280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015610 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,234,065 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars.

