Mirrored Apple Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.90 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for $126.20 or 0.00211269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $28.90 million and $47,370.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00076741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.75 or 0.00292532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.46 or 0.00795933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00090569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00028827 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 228,965 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

