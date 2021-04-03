Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $157,251.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for about $17.16 or 0.00029329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $30.22 million and $157,251.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00073605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00297330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.00743844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00027409 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015726 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,761,300 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

