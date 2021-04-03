Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for $23.84 or 0.00039930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $28.75 million and approximately $51,803.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00075706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00293130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.89 or 0.00793788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00091054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,205,936 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.