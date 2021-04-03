Mirrored Tesla Price Up 7.8% This Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for approximately $688.12 or 0.01185795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $40.59 million and $147,248.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00072720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00299930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.00761960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00027073 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001553 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 58,986 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

