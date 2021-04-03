Mithril Price Up 35.2% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Mithril has a market cap of $62.27 million and $23.79 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00460615 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.