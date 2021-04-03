Mixin Market Cap Hits $420.14 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $781.11 or 0.01344597 BTC on major exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $420.14 million and $71,793.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,874 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

