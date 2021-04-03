MMOCoin Price Up 124.2% Over Last Week (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded 124.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $751,958.24 and approximately $1,195.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MMOCoin Token Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 117,683,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,240,851 tokens. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

