Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.94.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of MRNA opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $874,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $993,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,436,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,631,720 shares of company stock valued at $819,624,506. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

