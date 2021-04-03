ModiHost (AIM) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, ModiHost has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $219,982.97 and $37,939.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00672142 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00027328 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

