Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,169 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. United Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 116,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.44 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

