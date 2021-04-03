Monero Classic (XMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $51,520.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $51,520.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 564.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.79 or 0.00442412 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 970% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

