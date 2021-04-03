MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0148 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 59.2% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $55,361.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 218,324,492 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars.

