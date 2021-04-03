Monetha (MTH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.96 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0816 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 68.2% against the dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $32.84 million and $3.96 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.46 or 0.00679595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00071078 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027915 BTC.

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

