Monetha (MTH) Trading 45.5% Higher Over Last Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $30.17 million and $4.03 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00052027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00672133 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027142 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

