MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 158.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in MongoDB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,967.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $290.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.50. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.71 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.