Monkey Project (MONK) Price Tops $0.0530 on Top Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 81.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 205.5% higher against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Monkey Project has a market cap of $649,867.49 and approximately $10,332.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,264,652 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

