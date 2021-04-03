Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will report sales of $45.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.97 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted sales of $41.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year sales of $182.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

NYSE:MNR opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

