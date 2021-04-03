Morgan Stanley Acquires 239,329 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 109.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $91,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $251.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Truist boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

