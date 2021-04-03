Morgan Stanley Acquires 524,503 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Centene worth $93,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 138.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after purchasing an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,604,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after purchasing an additional 653,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

