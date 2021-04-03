Morgan Stanley Acquires 618,454 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 148.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $100,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 334,599 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,001,000.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

