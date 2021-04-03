Morgan Stanley Acquires 92,942 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of ResMed worth $102,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 170.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $194.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.29 and a 1-year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,701.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

