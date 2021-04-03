Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.66% of National Instruments worth $95,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in National Instruments by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Instruments by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 275,229 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

NATI opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

