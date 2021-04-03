Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 194.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.29% of Sonos worth $91,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,748.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

