Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.85% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $93,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $298.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.66. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $134.49 and a 12-month high of $300.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

