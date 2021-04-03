Morgan Stanley Buys 113,264 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,018,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.78% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $90,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $49.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08.

